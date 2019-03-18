General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,905,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,279,866,000 after acquiring an additional 357,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,572,628,000 after acquiring an additional 426,955 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14,601.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,581,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,460 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,802,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. FIG Partners raised shares of General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.88.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,094.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD stock opened at $169.79 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

