Genaro Network Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, BigONE and DigiFinex. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $290,171.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.29 or 0.17621836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00001204 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,105,382 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Huobi, BigONE, OKEx, Bibox, Allcoin and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

