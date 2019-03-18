GCI Liberty (GLIBA) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) is one of 100 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GCI Liberty to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GCI Liberty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 1 3 0 2.75 GCI Liberty Competitors 720 2711 3989 164 2.47

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.42%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.09%. Given GCI Liberty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty -118.05% -4.71% -2.43% GCI Liberty Competitors -47.68% 6.18% 1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million -$873.30 million -35.61 GCI Liberty Competitors $46.96 billion $2.10 billion 18.54

GCI Liberty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GCI Liberty competitors beat GCI Liberty on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

