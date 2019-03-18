Gavin Ryan Purchases 159,240 Shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (CVN) Stock

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) insider Gavin Ryan purchased 159,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$69,906.36 ($49,578.98).

Shares of CVN opened at A$0.47 ($0.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.37 million and a PE ratio of -465.00. Carnarvon Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.70 ($0.49).

About Carnarvon Petroleum

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

