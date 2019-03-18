Garrett Motion (GTX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) is one of 12,782 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Garrett Motion to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion Competitors -178.20% 6.85% 1.98%

82.6% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Garrett Motion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 2 3 1 0 1.83 Garrett Motion Competitors 57435 218261 284585 11696 2.44

Garrett Motion currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Garrett Motion’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.38 billion $1.18 billion 3.64 Garrett Motion Competitors $7.34 billion $569.87 million 12.43

Garrett Motion’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Garrett Motion peers beat Garrett Motion on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

