Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Gannett were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gannett by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,497,000 after buying an additional 862,310 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 451,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gannett Co Inc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). Gannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

