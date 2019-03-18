Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,296,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10,312.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,123,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,677,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,989,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,081,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,623 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/gaming-and-leisure-properties-inc-glpi-shares-sold-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.