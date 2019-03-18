Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a report released on Thursday.

HC Wainwright's analyst commented.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.68. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 423.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 851,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 214,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 191,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

