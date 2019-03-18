Frontdoor (FTDR) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective lifted by Buckingham Research from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

