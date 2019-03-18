Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,213,112 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 15th total of 43,124,890 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,754,343 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

