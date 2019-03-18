Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Stake Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764,162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth $126,946,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 25.2% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,945,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,525.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,046,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,602 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

