Francs (FRN) Trading Up 37.7% Over Last Week

Francs (CURRENCY:FRN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Francs has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $318.00 worth of Francs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Francs coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Francs has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.01497194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00001493 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00049463 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Francs Coin Profile

Francs is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2016. Francs’ total supply is 6,570,808 coins. The Reddit community for Francs is /r/Francs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Francs is www.francs.paris . Francs’ official Twitter account is @francnoir . Francs’ official message board is francs.heberg-forum.org

Buying and Selling Francs

Francs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Francs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Francs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Francs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

