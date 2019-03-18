Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FET shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,130,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 2,605,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,717,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,033,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 843,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 2,486,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 772,650 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FET opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $657.18 million, a P/E ratio of 299.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.