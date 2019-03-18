Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. OTR Global cut Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 626 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $40,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 60,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $5,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,444,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,736,774.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,877 shares of company stock worth $16,246,451. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

