Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,342 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $22,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,980 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley set a $51.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.24.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $106,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $58.98 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Foot Locker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the athletic footwear retailer to purchase up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/foot-locker-inc-fl-shares-bought-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.