Flycoin Price Tops $1.06 on Top Exchanges (FLY)

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Flycoin has a market cap of $223,386.00 and $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flycoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flycoin alerts:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000500 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flycoin Profile

FLY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.