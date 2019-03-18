Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will post $4.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.05 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year sales of $20.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $21.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.94 billion to $24.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $101,433.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,537.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $282,338.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,000. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

