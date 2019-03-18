Flinton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TransUnion (TRU)

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 46,138 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 238.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

In other TransUnion news, CEO James M. Peck sold 131,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $8,511,883.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,789 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $116,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,041 shares of company stock worth $13,777,553. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

TransUnion stock opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

