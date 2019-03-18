Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 680 Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 680 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,191 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 55,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,804,000.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five9 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $76,772.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $361,505.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,471.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,189 shares of company stock valued at $12,781,493 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

