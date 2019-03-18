Flinton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,288 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 52.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of HAFC opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $670.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Hanmi Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

