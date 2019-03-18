Flaxscript (FLAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $8,102.00

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Flaxscript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flaxscript has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Flaxscript has a market capitalization of $8,102.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flaxscript alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00388317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.01664862 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229018 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004855 BTC.

About Flaxscript

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. The official website for Flaxscript is flaxscript.org

Flaxscript Coin Trading

Flaxscript can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flaxscript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flaxscript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flaxscript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.