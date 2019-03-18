FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,102 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of FirstEnergy worth $18,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3,931.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,984,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,834,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,738,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. 46,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,551. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In related news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

