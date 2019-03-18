First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) Holdings Boosted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,457,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 160,482 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 537.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 159,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 293.3% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

