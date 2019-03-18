First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.39 Million Position in Unit Co. (UNT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Unit worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 1,732.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unit by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Unit during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Unit during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Unit during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNT opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $787.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.75. Unit Co. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. Unit’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unit Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNT. Raymond James downgraded Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Unit in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Unit Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

