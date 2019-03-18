First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.27 Million Stake in Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Blue Bird worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of BLBD opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.23. Blue Bird Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

