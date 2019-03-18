First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,680 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,270,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,721,000 after acquiring an additional 200,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 105.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 61.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 242,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,858.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

