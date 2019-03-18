First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 408.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,803 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,377 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 120.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 44.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.72 on Monday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

