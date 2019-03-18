First Foundation Advisors Reduces Position in Vereit Inc (VER)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,857,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,141 shares during the period. Vereit makes up 3.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.81% of Vereit worth $56,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vereit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,577,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,678,000 after acquiring an additional 31,505,146 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Vereit by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 581,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.38.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $313.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.89 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vereit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.1 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 93.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

