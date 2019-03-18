First Foundation Advisors Acquires 78,914 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 2.85% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,796,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 333,023 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

