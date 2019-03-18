First Data Corp (FDC) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,655 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in First Data were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Data by 669.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Data by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in First Data by 57.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Data by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Data during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.03 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

Shares of FDC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. 3,095,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,818,679. First Data Corp has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. First Data had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. First Data’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

