First Data Corp (FDC) President Guy Chiarello Sells 203,647 Shares

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $5,264,274.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,324,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,474.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of First Data stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 7,796,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,664,396. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. First Data Corp has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

Get First Data alerts:

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in First Data by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen downgraded First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.74 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/first-data-corp-fdc-president-guy-chiarello-sells-203647-shares.html.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.