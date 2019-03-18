First Data Corp (FDC) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of First Data worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in First Data by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,387,000 after buying an additional 7,465,388 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in First Data by 3,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,747,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,102,000 after buying an additional 6,544,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Data by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,939,000 after buying an additional 2,939,632 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Data by 5,503.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,520,000 after buying an additional 2,589,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in First Data by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,728,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,291,000 after buying an additional 2,220,347 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on First Data from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered First Data from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Shares of NYSE FDC opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

