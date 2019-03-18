First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) is First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s 4th Largest Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,377 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial accounts for approximately 4.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.48 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Luke A. Latimer bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,036.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

