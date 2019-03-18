Financial Survey: LICT (LICT) vs. Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get LICT alerts:

This table compares LICT and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $115.82 million 2.81 $25.59 million N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $630.85 million 3.68 $46.60 million $0.93 50.12

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 19.98% N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 6.88% 10.05% 2.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LICT and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than LICT.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. LICT does not pay a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats LICT on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and voice services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. The company offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and Internet protocol television services; voice over Internet protocol; wireless communications; and other related telecommunications services. It operates in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 33,661 voice lines, including access and competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC); 4,358 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,702 miles of copper cable; and 605 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.