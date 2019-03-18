Financial Survey: FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) and Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) and Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and Guaranty Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancorp $159.75 million 3.81 $38.62 million $1.53 13.56

Guaranty Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH does not pay a dividend. Guaranty Bancorp pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Guaranty Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and Guaranty Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancorp 28.50% 13.05% 1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH and Guaranty Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH 0 0 0 1 4.00 Guaranty Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.32%. Guaranty Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 64.66%. Given Guaranty Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancorp is more favorable than FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH.

Summary

Guaranty Bancorp beats FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc. provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company also provides business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business owner's guidance lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders, business mortgage loans, and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions, and bridge loans; and automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on various personal checking accounts. In addition, it offers credit cards and online banking services. Further, the company provides treasury management services comprising automated clearing house services, merchant services, zero balance and escrow accounts, and ACH positive authorization services; and government contractor banking services. Additionally, it offers life, disability, auto, homeowners coverage, building/property, business interruption, general liability, cybersecurity, employee health benefits, and contractor/builder bonds insurance products. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Guaranty Bancorp Company Profile

Guaranty Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking and other financial services to consumers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as demand, interest-bearing demand, NOW, money market, IRA, and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, including commercial, commercial and residential real estate, construction, and small business administration loans, as well as installment loans to individuals and other consumer loans that include overdraft protection, lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management services comprising private banking, investment management, and trust services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 32 branches located in Colorado's Front Range consisting of the Denver metropolitan area; and an investment management firms. The company was formerly known as Centennial Bank Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Guaranty Bancorp in 2008. Guaranty Bancorp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

