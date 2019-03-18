Financial Review: HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY) versus Beiersdorf (BDRFF)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of HENKEL AG & CO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HENKEL AG & CO/S and Beiersdorf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENKEL AG & CO/S 0 5 1 0 2.17 Beiersdorf 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

HENKEL AG & CO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Beiersdorf does not pay a dividend. HENKEL AG & CO/S pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HENKEL AG & CO/S and Beiersdorf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENKEL AG & CO/S 11.36% 15.83% 8.62% Beiersdorf N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HENKEL AG & CO/S and Beiersdorf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENKEL AG & CO/S $23.50 billion 1.05 $2.73 billion $1.77 13.38 Beiersdorf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HENKEL AG & CO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Beiersdorf.

Summary

HENKEL AG & CO/S beats Beiersdorf on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, and Teroson brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment markets its products primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, and all brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers. This segment offers its system solutions to the electronics, printing and paper, building and construction, and automotive industries. The company offers its products primarily under the NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie, Hansaplast, Elastoplast, Labello, Florena, 8×4, Hidrofugal, atrix, Aquaphor, SLEK, and Maestro brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Hamburg, Germany. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of maxingvest ag.

