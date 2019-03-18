Financial Contrast: Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) vs. The Competition

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX) is one of 12,765 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Axonics Modulation Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics Modulation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors -178.85% 6.82% 1.95%

This table compares Axonics Modulation Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 -$32.48 million -4.87 Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors $7.27 billion $564.32 million 12.36

Axonics Modulation Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Axonics Modulation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axonics Modulation Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Competitors 57241 217393 283313 11624 2.44

Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $21.48, indicating a potential downside of 4.96%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies peers beat Axonics Modulation Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.