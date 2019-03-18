Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,114 Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.87.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $566,181.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $5,279,163.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,726 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,111 shares of company stock worth $17,047,463 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

