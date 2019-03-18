FidentiaX (FDX) One Day Volume Tops $139.00

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, FidentiaX has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FidentiaX has a total market capitalization of $769,117.00 and $139.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FidentiaX token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FidentiaX Profile

FDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX . The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com . FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

