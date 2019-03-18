Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Bought by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian T. Shea bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,590.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $108.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $93.71 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

