Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of FENC opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.23. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 82,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.