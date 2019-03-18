Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Position Lowered by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,151,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,475,000 after purchasing an additional 787,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,152,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,050,000 after purchasing an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $235.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup set a $146.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/federal-realty-investment-trust-frt-position-lowered-by-legg-mason-asset-management-japan-co-ltd.html.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.