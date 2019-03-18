Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $98,172.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,255.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 9,554 shares of company stock worth $117,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 14.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 19.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

