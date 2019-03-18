Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a fifty-two week low of $1,047.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,245.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Family Legacy Inc. Buys 1,992 Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (FDT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/family-legacy-inc-buys-1992-shares-of-1st-tr-exchange-dev-mkts-ex-us-alph-fdt.html.

