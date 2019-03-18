Fair Isaac (FICO) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.74

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $266.74 and last traded at $264.01, with a volume of 2852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.84, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,871,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $1,894,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,447 shares of company stock worth $16,200,362 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,176,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 56,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fair Isaac (FICO) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.74” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/fair-isaac-fico-hits-new-52-week-high-at-266-74.html.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.