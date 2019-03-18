Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 512.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Monroe Bank & Trust MI raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 1,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.7% during the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $165.98 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $482.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $7,791,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $128,407.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,930 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,461 shares of company stock worth $60,325,530. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/facebook-inc-fb-shares-bought-by-gfs-advisors-llc.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.