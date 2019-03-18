Express (EXPR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. MKM Partners set a $6.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Express from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.
NYSE EXPR opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. Express has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.69.
In other Express news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Express by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Express by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Express by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Express by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter.
About Express
Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
