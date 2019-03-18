Express (EXPR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPR. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. MKM Partners set a $6.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Express from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

NYSE EXPR opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. Express has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.63 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Express news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Express by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Express by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Express by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Express by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

