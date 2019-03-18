eXp World (EXPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 238.59% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 212.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.18. 911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,663. eXp World has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other eXp World news, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $90,246.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $118,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,999 shares of company stock worth $597,839 in the last ninety days. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eXp World stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of eXp World worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “eXp World (EXPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/exp-world-expi-announces-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.