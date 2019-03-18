Evergy (EVRG) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,753 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $56,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Hawley purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,815.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,632 shares of company stock worth $781,994.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.07. 352,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,106. Evergy has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

