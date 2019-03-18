EventChain Market Cap Hits $408,162.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One EventChain token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a total market cap of $408,162.00 and $2,521.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $709.23 or 0.17643506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000366 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001231 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.